Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects eight assists Saturday
Curry totaled 25 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
The Warriors avenged their close loss to Portland on Friday, and Curry generated a decent line despite regressing a bit from beyond the arc. Over the two games against the Trail Blazers, he managed to shoot 8-of-23 from long range, which is a lackluster sample when you consider his usual 3-point averages. Nevertheless, Curry continues to produce excellent results.
