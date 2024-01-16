Curry racked up 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-107 loss to Memphis.

Curry returned from a one-game absence due to rest, and he delivered another solid showing by ending just two dimes away from a double-double. Even though his efficiency numbers are not what they once were, Curry continues to produce on offense for the Warriors. He has scored 25 or more points in six of his last eight outings, averaging 24.3 points per game in that span though shooting just 40.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.