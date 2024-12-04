Curry closed with 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Curry didn't have his best shooting performance, evidenced by the fact that he went just 4-for-15 from beyond the arc, but he still finished three rebounds away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about Curry having an off game from an efficiency perspective, as his production hasn't been overly affected by his recent shooting woes. Curry is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game over his last five appearances despite shooting just 37.9 percent from three-point range in that span. The fact that Curry has been dealing with bilateral knee pain in recent days could also conspire against his recent efficiency issues.