Curry notched 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 victory over New York.

Curry was listed as questionable prior to Tuesday's contest due to right ankle soreness, but the star floor general didn't seem to be bothered by the injury and posted an impressive stat line. Curry finished just three boards and one assist away from recording a triple-double. He's now reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his 14 appearances since the beginning of February, a span in which he's averaging 29.7 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range.