Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes through in clutch
Curry totaled 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 41 minutes during the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Curry stepped up to pace all scorers and regained his form at the most crucial time of the do-or-die contest. The perennial All-Star drained a game-tying three-pointer with 1:22 remaining, a shot that was followed up by another long-distance bucket on the part of Klay Thompson just 25 seconds later. The elite sharpshooter has now eclipsed the 30-point mark in eight of his last 10 postseason games, and with Kevin Durant out once again after having injured his Achilles shortly into his Game 5 return, Curry will undoubtedly line up for massive usage once more during Game 6 on his home floor.
