Curry accumulated 36 points (13-27 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime victory over the Bucks.

Curry was relatively quiet with just 14 points through three quarters, but he poured in 22 points in the fourth period and overtime to guide the Warriors to a big win. The All-Star guard knocked down a three-pointer with under 20 seconds remaining the the fourth quarter to tie the score, then blocked Jrue Holiday's layup attempt on the Bucks' ensuing possession to help send the game to an extra period. Since missing 11 games due to a lower-leg injury, Curry has scored at least 27 points in four straight contests and has knocked down 25 three-pointers over that stretch.