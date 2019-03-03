Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes up big in fourth quarter
Curry totaled 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 36 minutes in the Warriors' win over the 76ers on Saturday.
Curry had a productive night in Saturday's win, hitting five threes and turning it on late with 11 points in the fourth quarter. Curry has been an elite fantasy option all season, averaging four-year highs in points (28.4), rebounds (5.3), and three-point percentage (43.8).
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes 33 shots in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Keeps draining threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits 10 triples Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Runner-up in Three-Point Contest•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting in loss•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...