Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench in return

Curry (knee) will come off the bench in his return to the lineup for Game 2 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Curry will be making his return to the lineup for the first time since March 23, but it appears coach Steve Kerr will bring him off the bench initially. Kerr previously mentioned that Curry wouldn't have any restrictions, though his placement in a bench role seems to indicate the Warriors will be cautious with him as he likely needs to work his way back into game shape. Either way, it's great news for the Warriors, as they're getting their star point guard back. Andre Iguodala is set for another start in his place.