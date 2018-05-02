Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench in return
Curry (knee) will come off the bench in his return to the lineup for Game 2 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Curry will be making his return to the lineup for the first time since March 23, but it appears coach Steve Kerr will bring him off the bench initially. Kerr previously mentioned that Curry wouldn't have any restrictions, though his placement in a bench role seems to indicate the Warriors will be cautious with him as he likely needs to work his way back into game shape. Either way, it's great news for the Warriors, as they're getting their star point guard back. Andre Iguodala is set for another start in his place.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Planning to play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....