The Warriors announced Saturday that Curry is day-to-day with his right knee soreness, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An MRI confirmed the good news for Curry. His status for Tuesday's game against the 76ers remains in the air, so it's possible the Warriors could lean more on Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer in the short term.

