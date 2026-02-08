Head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that Curry (knee) can be considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, though there's a "good chance" the superstar doesn't play again until after the All-Star break, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry will miss a third consecutive contest Saturday due to a right knee injury, and it appears the Warriors will err on the side of caution with their veteran point guard. Pat Spencer, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski (illness) are candidates to see an uptick in minutes for as long as Curry is sidelined. He has two more opportunities to return before the All-Star break.