Curry dropped 49 points (14-28 FG, 10-17 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes of Monday's 107-96 win over the 76ers.

Make that 11 straight games scoring over 30 points for Curry. During this span, Curry has four games with at least 10 or more triples made -- all coming in the last five games -- and is shooting 49.7 percent from distance and 54.1 percent from the floor. He's been on a scoring rampage and will look to keep his 30-point streak alive when the Warriors take on the Wizards on Wednesday.