Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in the 127-108 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Curry once again shined in the loss Saturday. The guard rarely lets his fanbase down and surely did not in this contest. Not only did he achieve double-digit points through a rough night, but he also managed to do his fair share of work in the paint. Curry is not known for his rebound skills, but every once in awhile he adds that to his plate of success. Nonetheless, he is matchup proof and will always be viable.