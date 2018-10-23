Warriors' Stephen Curry: Continues raking in big win
Curry netted 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 123-103 win over the Suns on Monday.
Curry fell just a point shy of his fourth straight 30-point effort to start the season despite sitting the entire fourth quarter, and he now boasts eye-popping 52.9- and 46.8-percent success rates from the field and three-point range, respectively. The perennial All-Star scored more than half (15) of his points during the third quarter, helping the Warriors keep pace with the Suns during what was the visiting squad's best offensive stretch of the game. Curry appears as locked in as ever to open the campaign and will look to keep it going versus the Wizards on Wednesday.
