Curry notched 49 points (14-26 FG, 11-21 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Curry has scored at least 30 points in six games in a row while posting excellent efficiency numbers, as he's shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range during that stretch. The star point guard hasn't recorded a double-double since April 1, but he doesn't need to stuff the stat sheet given the way he's been scoring the rock of late -- he is averaging 37.5 points per game since the beginning of April.