Curry finished Thursday's loss to Minnesota with 37 points (11-27 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes.

It wasn't the sharpshooter's most efficient night from the field -- he missed 16 field-goal tries, including 11 from three-point range -- but Curry still led all scorers with 37 points while chipping in strong numbers as a rebounder and distributor. The veteran guard finishes April having averaged a jaw-dropping 37.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field. Over the month, he also posted per-game averages of 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and an incredible 6.4 three-pointers.