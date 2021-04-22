Curry tallied 18 points (7-25 FG, 2-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

The 33-year-old's streak of scoring 30-plus points was snapped Wednesday as he made only two of his 14 three-point attempts. Before Wednesday's game, Curry was averaging an otherworldly 40.0 points, 7.1 three-pointers, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 54.1 percent from the field over his last 11 games. The 12-year veteran will look to bounce back from three-point range Friday at home against the Nuggets.