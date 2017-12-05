Warriors' Stephen Curry: Could be out until late December

Curry (ankle) will have his injury re-evaluated in "a couple of weeks", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area, it's doubful Curry plays until "at least late December".

With Curry's ankle swelling reportedly the size of a baseball Monday night, it's not surprising that he will be sidelined for an extended period. That said, his MRI came back clean, so it appears he's avoided any significant damage. In his stead, Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala will all likely see extended run at point guard. The other stars of the Warriors -- Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- will probably see their usage rise as well.