Head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Curry (shoulder) is clear to play both nights of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set, which starts Sunday in Chicago, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry recently missed 11 straight games due to a left shoulder injury, but the issue won't impact the superstar from playing in both sets of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set. Curry has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season, so it'll be interesting to see how his body holds up. In two games since his lengthy absence, the MVP candidate has averaged just 19.5 points on 41.2 percent shooting.