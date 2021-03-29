Curry (tailbone) went through a full practice Sunday and is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The general expectation was that Curry would miss at least one more game, so this is excellent news for the Warriors, who've been without their superstar for the last five contests. The team will keep an eye on Curry's progress over the next 24 hours, and if he's ultimately cleared to return, he'll likely unseat Jordan Poole in the starting five. In four appearances since the All-Star break, Curry averaged 22.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals, while hitting 3.3 three-pointers per game.