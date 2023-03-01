The Warriors hope Curry (lower leg) could return sometime during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Sunday against the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry has already missed nine games due to partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg, and Wojnarowski's update suggests that he'll be sidelined for at least two matchups. However, he appears to be trending toward a return and could be back in action as early as Sunday. Once he's back in action, Jordan Poole and Ty Jerome will likely see their roles decrease.