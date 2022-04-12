The Warriors announced Tuesday that Curry (foot) continues to make good progress in his recovery process and may return to full team practices soon, but his availability Saturday for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series with the Nuggets has yet to be determined.

Curry has been sidelined since March 16 due to a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot, but as expected, he's ramping up his rehab process ahead of the postseason. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two-time MVP remains a "close-call" for Game 1 of the first-round matchup against the Nuggets, but Golden State hasn't released its injury report, so Curry doesn't have an official status yet. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said it's essential the point guard gets a scrimmage in before returning to game action and adds that the Warriors will, in fact, scrimmage Thursday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, so look for another update before the weekend.