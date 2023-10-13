Curry will start Friday's preseason game versus the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry scored eight points in 13 minutes during the Warriors' preseason opener, but he'll see a bump in minutes, along with the rest of the starters, during Friday's rematch versus Los Angeles. With Draymond Green (ankle) out, Curry will be flanked by Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Kevon Looney for a second straight game.