Curry ended Monday's 116-113 win over the Kings with 47 points (17-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 38 minutes.

Curry delivered another of those memorable nights Monday, as he carried the Warriors to victory when things were getting overly complicated against a struggling Sacramento team. Although the Warriors have endured a rocky start to the season, the star point guard has been nothing short of outstanding and has is on a run of scoring at least 30 points in all but one of his last six games, posting averages of 34.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and a 54.7 field-goal percentage during that span.