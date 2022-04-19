Curry produced 34 points (12-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 126-106 win over the Nuggets.

Curry came off the bench and played only 23 minutes Monday, but he led Golden State with 34 points on a magnificent 12-for-17 shooting line. The superstar point guard made all seven of his two-point attempts and went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc; according to the Associated Press, he became the first player in the shot-clock era to to score 30-plus points in 23 or fewer minutes during a playoff game. Jordan Poole started again and put up another big effort with 29 points, but given Curry's big game and Hall of Fame resume, it stands to reason that he'll eventually be back in the starting unit once he's fully ramped up following his month-long absence due to a foot injury.