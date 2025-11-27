Warriors' Stephen Curry: Dealing with right quad contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry has been diagnosed with a right quad contusion and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
We won't know the extent of Curry's injury until he undergoes an MRI, but for now, he should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans. Brandin Podziemski should see a big boost as a fill-in starter if Curry needs to miss time, while Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would see an uptick in usage.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits game with left leg injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in game-high 31 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fades injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out against Miami•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Uncertain for Wednesday•