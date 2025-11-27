Curry has been diagnosed with a right quad contusion and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

We won't know the extent of Curry's injury until he undergoes an MRI, but for now, he should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans. Brandin Podziemski should see a big boost as a fill-in starter if Curry needs to miss time, while Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would see an uptick in usage.