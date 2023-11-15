Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves that Curry is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his right knee revealed "nothing alarming," Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry missed his first game of the season Tuesday due to what's believed to be a mild right knee sprain, and while Kerr suggested that the two-time league MVP could sit out another game or two, the Warriors don't believe Curry is facing a long-term absence. While Curry was sidelined Tuesday, Chris Paul moved into the starting lineup at point guard and provided 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes. In addition to Paul, Brandin Podziemski (39 minutes Tuesday) and Cory Joseph (13 minutes) look to be the main beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint if Curry misses additional games.