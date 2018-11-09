Warriors' Stephen Curry: Diagnosed with 'mild to moderate' groin strain

Curry, who is out for Saturday's game against the Nets, has been diagnosed with a "mild to moderate" left groin strain.

Prior to the official MRI results coming back, coach Steve Kerr brushed off any notion that Curry was dealing with a serious injury. Still, the wording of "mild to moderate" suggests that Curry could be in store for a multi-game absence. Quinn Cook will draw the start Saturday and is likely to hang onto that role until Curry returns.