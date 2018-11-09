Warriors' Stephen Curry: Diagnosed with 'mild to moderate' groin strain
Curry, who is out for Saturday's game against the Nets, has been diagnosed with a "mild to moderate" left groin strain.
Prior to the official MRI results coming back, coach Steve Kerr brushed off any notion that Curry was dealing with a serious injury. Still, the wording of "mild to moderate" suggests that Curry could be in store for a multi-game absence. Quinn Cook will draw the start Saturday and is likely to hang onto that role until Curry returns.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI comes back clean, out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI on tap for Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return vs. Milwaukee•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sluggish in first half of win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Only hits four triples Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 37 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...