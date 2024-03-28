Curry finished with 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 victory over the Magic.

Wednesday marked the fourth time this season that Curry has tallied 10 assists or more, and he's now registered seven double-doubles on the year. It was the first time he reached double-digit assists since Feb. 15 against the Jazz, as he took on a larger role in the passing game after Draymond Green was ejected early in the first quarter. Curry hasn't been as efficient with his shot as of late and is averaging 21.4 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting, including 35.8 percent from three on 11.2 attempts per contest in March.