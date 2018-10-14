Warriors' Stephen Curry: Doesn't not practice but will be available Tuesday
Curry did not participate in practice Sunday but will be ready to play in Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry took the day off to rehab an undisclosed injury, per reports. The injury, though, is not serious as coach Steve Kerr mentioned that the former NBA MVP will be able to play in the season opener against the Thunder on Tuesday.
