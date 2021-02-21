Curry did not start Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Curry was originally confirmed to be playing and starting as usual, but the Warriors announced Mychal Mulder would be starting over him right before tipoff. Curry was participating in pregame warmups, so it's not exactly clear what's going on.
