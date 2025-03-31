Curry registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 victory over the Spurs.

Curry had a favorable matchup on paper against the Spurs, but the star floor general didn't look 100 percent healthy at some stretches. The fact that he was limited to just 26 minutes in a blowout win also conspired against his final fantasy line. Curry should continue to operate as the Warriors' go-to option on offense even if there are games in which he's not at his 100 percent.