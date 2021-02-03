Curry totaled 38 points (12-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in Tuesday's four-point loss to the Celtics.

Curry did all he could to carry Golden State to victory, though the team ultimately fell short against a tough Boston club. The point guard drained seven three-pointers in the contest, marking his eighth straight game with at least four treys. Curry also tied his season high with 11 boards and handed out eight dimes as part of a well-rounded stat line. The veteran leads the NBA by a wide margin with 96 three-pointers this season and is also contributing 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds,, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.