Curry won't return to Saturday's contest against the Mavericks after suffering an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter, Jorge Sedano of ESPN reports. He'll finish the game with 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes.

Curry suffered the injury when he bumped his knee in third quarter while defending McKinley Wright on a drive to the basket. The star point guard hobbled to the bench and subsequently headed to the locker room. Though X-rays on his knee returned negative, Curry is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday that will provide a clearer picture of the extent of his injury. Jordan Poole, who moved back to the bench Saturday after nine straight starts, would be the obvious candidate to re-enter the starting five if Curry is forced to miss time during the Warriors' upcoming three-game week, which begins with a matchup Monday against the Thunder.