Curry finished Monday's 129-107 victory over the Jazz with 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-16 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes.
The Warriors cruised to a relatively easy victory over the Jazz on Monday, and Curry was dominant in this outing, draining seven threes and reaching his first double-double since Dec. 2. Even when factoring in a nine-point outing against the Suns on Feb. 7, Curry has been outstanding in recent weeks, averaging 33.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over his last 10 outings.
