Curry totaled 25 points (9-24 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Pacers.

Curry struggled from three-point range and didn't have his best scoring performance, but surprisingly, he made his presence felt in the rebounding department, as his 11 rebounds tied his season-high mark in that category. Curry continues to make it rain from deep after breaking the 300-threes-made barrier earlier this week. However, he's only making 35.1 percent of his three-pointers since the beginning of March.