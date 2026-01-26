Warriors' Stephen Curry: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
Curry (knee) is out for Monday's game against Portland.
Curry will take a seat for the second half of his team's back-to-back due to right patellofemoral inflammation. Will Richard and Pat Spencer figure to be far more involved in the backcourt with Curry out of commission Monday night.
