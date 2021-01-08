Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Curry was downgraded to questionable after tweaking his ankle during Wednesday's loss, signaling that he could in fact miss the rematch with the Clippers. Brad Wanamaker will jump into a larger role if Curry is forced to miss his first game of the season.
