Curry scored 37 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 win over the Nets.
It was another vintage performance from Curry, and he did so while playing fewer than 30 minutes for the third time this season. The 33-year-old is on a tear of late from deep and has hit exactly nine three-pointers in three of the past five contests, with 33 makes from three overall during that stretch.
