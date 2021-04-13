Curry finished with 53 points (14-24 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Curry torched the Nuggets are they pulled out one of their best victories of the season. With many now in the fantasy playoffs, this was the perfect start to the week and it is hopefully a sign that Curry has been able to move through his recent tailbone injury.