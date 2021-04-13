Curry finished with 53 points (14-24 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Curry torched the Nuggets en route to guiding the Warriors to one of their best victories of the season. In the process, Curry became the Golden State franchise's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain (17,783). The point guard has now scored 30-plus points in each of his seven games since returning from a five-game absence due to a bruised tailbone.