Curry recorded 42 points (14-20 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds during Wednesday's 147-109 win over the Thunder.
Curry continued his torrid pace offensively for the Warriors who have now won three straight games. Two days removed from his tremendous, 53-point performance against the Nuggets, Curry tied a season high with 11 threes en route to yet another 40-point outing -- his third in the last five games. Since returning to the lineup from a tailbone injury April 4 versus the Hawks, Curry is averaging a whopping 40.5 points per game (six games).
