Curry scored 37 points (13-31 FG, 8-20 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss at New Orleans.

Curry has been on a tear right now and has made at least five threes in six straight games, including eight in each of his last two appearances. The star point guard is averaging 34.8 points while shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range during that six-game span.