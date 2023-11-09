Curry recorded 23 points (6-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebiunds, four assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The epic All-Star battle between Curry and Nikola Jokic was as good as advertised, and the game came down to the final seconds. Curry put on a show with his usual deft long-range shooting, but the team was unable to seal the deal in the fourth quarter.