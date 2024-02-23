Curry finished Thursday's 128-110 win over the Lakers with 32 points (12-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes.

Curry was hot out of the gate, making five of his six three-pointers before halftime, ending with 25 points after two quarters. Curry also collected his 6,000th career assist, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to combine for 23,000 points and 6,000 assists. Curry and the Warriors had an easier time without LeBron James (ankle) on the court for the Lakers.