Curry ended with 24 points (6-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 win over Houston.

All six of Curry's made field goals came from beyond the arc, and he rarely attempted shots within the two-point range, but he didn't need to do it to have a solid outing. To be fair, his contributions in other categories, such as rebounds and assists, also boosted his final stat line. Curry has scored at least 24 points in each of his first three games of the season while shooting 44.7 percent from deep in that span.