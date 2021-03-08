Curry had 28 points (10-19 FG, 8-16 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Shortly after winning his second Three-Point Contest, Curry carried over his hot shooting to the All-Star Game, draining eight of Team LeBron's 31 three-pointers. He also handed out four assists and even threw down an alley-oop dunk during the second quarter. Curry and the Warriors are off for the next three days before resuming play Thursday against the Clippers.
