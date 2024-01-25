Curry registered 25 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-112 victory over Atlanta.

Curry delivered from long range in usual fashion during the team's return to action after the death of assistant coach Dejan Miosevic. The emotion felt in Chase Center was palpable as Curry tied with Kuminga as the top scorer and also led the team in assists. Curry's tendency to explode for 30 or more points has lessened in recent weeks, as he's beaten that threshold only twice over the past 10 games.