Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills game-winning 3-pointer for win
Curry posted 32 points (11-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 win over the Mavericks.
As expected, Curry kept the good play going after returning from injury in a game that ended up being much closer than advertised. Curry shot 57.8 percent from the floor, 46.1 percent from beyond the arc and was two assists shy of a double-double.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 38 points and 10 threes in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play longer than 30 minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Set to play with restriction Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting Saturday for return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To miss at least one more game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out for Christmas Day•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...