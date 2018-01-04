Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills game-winning 3-pointer for win

Curry posted 32 points (11-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 win over the Mavericks.

As expected, Curry kept the good play going after returning from injury in a game that ended up being much closer than advertised. Curry shot 57.8 percent from the floor, 46.1 percent from beyond the arc and was two assists shy of a double-double.