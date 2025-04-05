Curry closed with 36 points (13-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.
Curry is on an impressive run, averaging an eye-popping 41.7 points over the past three games. As usual, the key to Curry's success came from his proficiency beyond the arc, and he's leaned on that skill often over the team's five consecutive wins. Curry made 30 three-pointers with a conversion rate of 45.5 percent during the winning streak.
