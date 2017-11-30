Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills two threes in OT for win
Curry scored 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 win over the Lakers.
Curry's two threes in the closing minutes of overtime cemented Golden State's dramatic win. He was largely ineffective during most of regulation, which was probably due to lingering soreness in the hand injury that put his status in question for Wednesday's game. Expect him to play his full complement of minutes against the Magic on Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Now probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Tuesday, questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Monday, likely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.