Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills two threes in OT for win

Curry scored 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 win over the Lakers.

Curry's two threes in the closing minutes of overtime cemented Golden State's dramatic win. He was largely ineffective during most of regulation, which was probably due to lingering soreness in the hand injury that put his status in question for Wednesday's game. Expect him to play his full complement of minutes against the Magic on Friday.